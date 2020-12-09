ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 15th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

ESSA Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.44 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that ESSA Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of $16.35. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately ESSA Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 32% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ESSA Historic Dividend December 10th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see ESSA Bancorp earnings per share are up 8.3% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 8.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is ESSA Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? ESSA Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating ESSA Bancorp more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks ESSA Bancorp is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ESSA Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

