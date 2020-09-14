ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ESSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ESSA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.16, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESSA was $13.16, representing a -25.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.73 and a 35.67% increase over the 52 week low of $9.70.

ESSA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA).

