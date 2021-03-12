ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESSA was $17.29, representing a -5% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.20 and a 78.25% increase over the 52 week low of $9.70.

ESSA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB). ESSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports ESSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.51%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

