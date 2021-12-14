ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ESSA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.06, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESSA was $17.06, representing a -6.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.23 and a 21.77% increase over the 52 week low of $14.01.

ESSA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). ESSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports ESSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 4.85%, compared to an industry average of 23.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the essa Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

