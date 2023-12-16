ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) has been revised to 19.38 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.62% from the latest reported closing price of 19.50 / share.

ESSA Bancorp Declares $0.15 Dividend

On November 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2023 will receive the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $19.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.04%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 4.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESSA Bancorp. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 16.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESSA is 0.04%, a decrease of 14.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 5,070K shares. The put/call ratio of ESSA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,033K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 324K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESSA by 57.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 320K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESSA by 17.27% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 294K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing a decrease of 30.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESSA by 19.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 258K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESSA Bancorp Background Information

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, ESSA Bank & Trust, which was formed in 1916. The Company has total assets of $1.8 billion. Headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has two regional offices in Bethlehem and Plymouth Meeting, and operates 22 community offices throughout the Lehigh Valley, suburban Philadelphia and northeastern Pennsylvania regions. ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, employee benefits, investment services and asset management and trust capabilities.

