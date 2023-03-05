ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Declares $0.15 Dividend

ESSA Bancorp said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 2.21%, and the highest has been 4.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.15% Upside

As of March 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for ESSA Bancorp is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.15% from its latest reported closing price of $19.10.

The projected annual revenue for ESSA Bancorp is $77MM, an increase of 10.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESSA Bancorp. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESSA is 0.07%, a decrease of 30.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 4,480K shares. The put/call ratio of ESSA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,033K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESSA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 408K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESSA by 49.02% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 373K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESSA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 344K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESSA by 1.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 258K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESSA by 0.88% over the last quarter.

ESSA Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, ESSA Bank & Trust, which was formed in 1916. The Company has total assets of $1.8 billion. Headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has two regional offices in Bethlehem and Plymouth Meeting, and operates 22 community offices throughout the Lehigh Valley, suburban Philadelphia and northeastern Pennsylvania regions. ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, employee benefits, investment services and asset management and trust capabilities.

