ESSA BAN Earnings Results: $ESSA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ESSA BAN ($ESSA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, missing estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $16,230,000, missing estimates of $19,647,240 by $-3,417,240.
ESSA BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of ESSA BAN stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 25,176 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $490,932
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 20,930 shares (+123.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,135
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 15,166 shares (+104.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,737
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 13,051 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,494
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 10,617 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,031
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 8,863 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,828
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 7,136 shares (+30.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,152
