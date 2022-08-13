ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) insiders got a good deal: Sold stock currently worth US$4.95 at US$6.05 over the past year

Even though ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) stock gained 9.8% last week, insiders who sold US$369k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$6.05, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

ESS Tech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Director, Eric Dresselhuys, sold US$361k worth of shares at a price of US$6.05 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$4.95). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, ESS Tech insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:GWH Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Does ESS Tech Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.4% of ESS Tech shares, worth about US$48m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ESS Tech Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ESS Tech shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at ESS Tech in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, ESS Tech has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

