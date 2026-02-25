ESS Tech, Inc. - Equity Warrant (GWH.WS) Price Target Decreased by 14.98% to 0.10

The average one-year price target for ESS Tech, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:GWH.WS) has been revised to $0.10 / share. This is a decrease of 14.98% from the prior estimate of $0.12 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.10 to a high of $0.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 124.36% from the latest reported closing price of $0.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESS Tech, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWH.WS is 0.00%, an increase of 57.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 1,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Heights Capital Management holds 586K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 391K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares , representing a decrease of 15.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWH.WS by 63.76% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 304K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 237K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 62.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWH.WS by 229.63% over the last quarter.

Vestcor holds 105K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.