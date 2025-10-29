ESS Tech (GWH) Price Target Increased by 50.68% to 2.80

The average one-year price target for ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) has been revised to $2.80 / share. This is an increase of 50.68% from the prior estimate of $1.86 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 40.32% from the latest reported closing price of $4.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESS Tech. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWH is 0.00%, an increase of 50.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.37% to 3,034K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 2,397K shares representing 12.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 166K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWH by 60.79% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 100K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 14.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWH by 62.81% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 54K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWH by 62.23% over the last quarter.

