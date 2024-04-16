ESS Tech (GWH) Price Target Decreased by 9.76% to 2.03

The average one-year price target for ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) has been revised to 2.03 / share. This is an decrease of 9.76% from the prior estimate of 2.25 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.81 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 207.02% from the latest reported closing price of 0.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESS Tech. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWH is 0.01%, a decrease of 45.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 62,368K shares. The put/call ratio of GWH is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 35,954K shares representing 20.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,330K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,225K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWH by 50.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,027K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,010K shares, representing a decrease of 147.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWH by 78.32% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,948K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,116K shares, representing a decrease of 162.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWH by 63.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,758K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWH by 39.55% over the last quarter.

ESS Tech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring from 4 to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment.

