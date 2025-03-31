ESS TECH Earnings Results: $GWH Reports Quarterly Earnings

ESS TECH ($GWH) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$1.97 per share, missing estimates of -$1.39 by $0.58. The company also reported revenue of $2,850,000, missing estimates of $5,851,940 by $-3,001,940.
ESS TECH Insider Trading Activity
ESS TECH insiders have traded $GWH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC P. DRESSELHUYS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $5,227
ESS TECH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of ESS TECH stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 191,748 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,211,847
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 118,508 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $748,970
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 58,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $366,819
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 55,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $352,024
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 53,709 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $339,440
- FMR LLC removed 53,617 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $338,859
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 50,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $317,245
ESS TECH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GWH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $3.0 on 03/04/2025
- Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $9.0 on 11/14/2024
