ESS TECH Earnings Results: $GWH Reports Quarterly Earnings

ESS TECH ($GWH) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$1.97 per share, missing estimates of -$1.39 by $0.58. The company also reported revenue of $2,850,000, missing estimates of $5,851,940 by $-3,001,940.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GWH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ESS TECH Insider Trading Activity

ESS TECH insiders have traded $GWH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC P. DRESSELHUYS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $5,227

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ESS TECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of ESS TECH stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ESS TECH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GWH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $3.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $9.0 on 11/14/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.