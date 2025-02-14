News & Insights

Markets
GWH

ESS Tech CEO Eric Dresselhuys Resigns, Names Kelly Goodman Interim CEO; Plans Strategic Directions

February 14, 2025 — 07:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH), Friday announced the resignation of CEO Eric Dresselhuys and appointed Kelly Goodman as interim CEO. The manufacturer of iron flow long-duration energy storage systems plans to take the business in a new strategic direction.

The company is now competing for projects in the long-duration energy storage market, targeting daily cycling applications lasting 12 to 24 hours.

The first installations are planned in 2027 to support growing AI and data center energy demands and stabilize renewable power generation.

Goodman will lead the effort with support from the newly formed Office of the Interim CEO. This team includes CFO Tony Rabb and EVP of Engineering Ben Heng.

On Thursday, ESS Tech had closed 5.37% higher at $5.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GWH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.