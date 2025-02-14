ESS Tech CEO Eric Dresselhuys Resigns, Names Kelly Goodman Interim CEO; Plans Strategic Directions

(RTTNews) - ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH), Friday announced the resignation of CEO Eric Dresselhuys and appointed Kelly Goodman as interim CEO. The manufacturer of iron flow long-duration energy storage systems plans to take the business in a new strategic direction.

The company is now competing for projects in the long-duration energy storage market, targeting daily cycling applications lasting 12 to 24 hours.

The first installations are planned in 2027 to support growing AI and data center energy demands and stabilize renewable power generation.

Goodman will lead the effort with support from the newly formed Office of the Interim CEO. This team includes CFO Tony Rabb and EVP of Engineering Ben Heng.

On Thursday, ESS Tech had closed 5.37% higher at $5.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.

