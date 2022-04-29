ESS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $334.97, changing hands as low as $330.70 per share. Essex Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESS's low point in its 52 week range is $279.29 per share, with $363.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $332.44. The ESS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

