ESS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $305.29, changing hands as high as $305.67 per share. Essex Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESS's low point in its 52 week range is $247.45 per share, with $334.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $305.55. The ESS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.