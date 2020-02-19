ESRT vs. PEAK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are likely familiar with Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) and Healthpeak (PEAK). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Empire State Realty Trust and Healthpeak are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ESRT likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than PEAK has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ESRT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.12, while PEAK has a forward P/E of 20.66. We also note that ESRT has a PEG ratio of 3.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PEAK currently has a PEG ratio of 7.05.

Another notable valuation metric for ESRT is its P/B ratio of 1.27. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PEAK has a P/B of 2.77.

These metrics, and several others, help ESRT earn a Value grade of B, while PEAK has been given a Value grade of F.

ESRT has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than PEAK, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ESRT is the superior option right now.

