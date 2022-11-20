ESR subsidiary partners with China Exim bank for $1bln ASEAN infra fund

November 20, 2022 — 10:02 pm EST

Written by Kane Wu for Reuters ->

Nov 21 (Reuters) - ESR Group 1821.HK said Monday its wholly-owned subsidiary ARA has partnered with the Export-Import Bank of China (China Exim Bank) in the closing of a $1 billion infrastructure fund.

China Exim Bank, the main anchor sponsor of the China-ASEAN Investment Cooperation Fund II, has also appointed ARA Infrastucture as the fund's investment adviser, ESR said in a press release.

Apart from the Bank and ARA, Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Corporation and China Road & Bridge Corporation have also committed capital to the fund.

The fund will invest in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) across various infrastructure, energy resources and ICT sub-sectors, with a strong focus on sustainability and ESG standards, ESR said.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

