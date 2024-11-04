News & Insights

ESR-LOGOS REIT Issues New Units to Cover Fees

November 04, 2024 — 05:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ESR-REIT (SG:J91U) has released an update.

ESR-LOGOS REIT has issued 12,384,226 new units at a price of S$0.2861 each to partially pay management and property fees for the third quarter of 2024. This allotment increases the total number of units to over 7.7 billion, with the manager and property manager holding respective stakes of 2.33% and 0.56%. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its financial obligations while expanding its unit base.

