ESR-LOGOS REIT Gains Tax Approval for Debt Securities

November 19, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

ESR-REIT (SG:J91U) has released an update.

ESR-LOGOS REIT has received approval from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore to classify its Series 009 Securities as ‘debt securities,’ allowing for tax concessions and exemptions under Singapore’s Income Tax Act. This classification, part of their S$750 million Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme, ensures that distributions on these securities will be treated as interest on indebtedness, benefiting investors through potential tax advantages.

