ESR Group’s Uncertain Proposal Talks Continue

November 04, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

ESR Group Limited (HK:1821) has released an update.

ESR Group Limited has announced that discussions with a consortium regarding an updated proposal are ongoing, with no definitive agreement reached yet. The company has emphasized the uncertainty of the proposal’s outcome and advised investors to exercise caution when dealing with its shares. Further updates will be provided as necessary, following the progress of these discussions.

