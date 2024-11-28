News & Insights

Stocks

ESR Group Trading Halt Sparks Investor Interest

November 28, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ESR Group Limited (HK:1821) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ESR Group Limited has announced a halt in trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of November 29, 2024, pending the release of significant inside information related to the company. This move is in accordance with the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, indicating potentially impactful news for investors.

For further insights into HK:1821 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.