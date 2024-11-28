ESR Group Trading Halt Sparks Investor Interest

ESR Group Limited (HK:1821) has released an update.

ESR Group Limited has announced a halt in trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of November 29, 2024, pending the release of significant inside information related to the company. This move is in accordance with the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, indicating potentially impactful news for investors.

