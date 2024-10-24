Esquire Financial reports Q3 EPS , consensus $1.31

Reports Q3 NII $25.9M, consensus $27.26M. Q3 net interest margin was 6.16%, decreasing 3 basis points vs. the same period in 2023. Q3 adjusted CET1 and adjusted TCE/TA ratios were 14.36% and 12.82%, respectively. “As highlighted in the Q2 earnings release, continued strong growth in low-cost core deposits coupled with our current balance sheet strategy to deploy funds in both higher yielding commercial law firm loans nationally and short duration agency mortgage-backed securities, at peak market interest rates, has produced strong quarterly results,” stated CEO Andrew Sagliocca. “As a result of this strategy in 2024, interest earning assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents, increased $173.3M, or 16% annualized, while maintaining a strong net interest margin of 6.16% and 6.14% for the current quarter and year, respectively.”

