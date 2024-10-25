Esquire Financial price target raised to $75 from $70 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Esquire Financial (ESQ) to $75 from $70 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. The company reported “solid” Q3 results and is well positioned to generate upper single-digit earnings growth in 2025, despite lower expected rates, as 80% of its floating rate loan portfolio has one-year interest rate floors, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Additionally, Esquire’s commercial litigation related loan growth remains strong, adds the firm.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ESQ:
- Esquire Financial price target raised to $75 from $72 at Piper Sandler
- Esquire Financial price target lowered to $70 from $75 at Raymond James
- Esquire Financial Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Esquire Financial reports Q3 EPS , consensus $1.31
- ESQ Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.