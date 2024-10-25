News & Insights

ESQ

Esquire Financial price target raised to $75 from $70 at Raymond James

October 25, 2024 — 08:55 pm EDT

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Esquire Financial (ESQ) to $75 from $70 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. The company reported “solid” Q3 results and is well positioned to generate upper single-digit earnings growth in 2025, despite lower expected rates, as 80% of its floating rate loan portfolio has one-year interest rate floors, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Additionally, Esquire’s commercial litigation related loan growth remains strong, adds the firm.

