Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $12.98 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $11.89 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.95 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $42.13 million from $35.83 million last year.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.98 Mln. vs. $11.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $42.13 Mln vs. $35.83 Mln last year.

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