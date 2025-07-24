Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $11.89 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $10.49 million, or $1.25 per share, last year.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.89 Mln. vs. $10.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $1.25 last year.

