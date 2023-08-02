Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 59.16

The average one-year price target for Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) has been revised to 59.16 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 56.10 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.45% from the latest reported closing price of 49.94 / share.

Esquire Financial Holdings Declares $0.12 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $49.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.60%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 3.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esquire Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESQ is 0.13%, a decrease of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 4,900K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 769K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 18.74% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 588K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing a decrease of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 22.11% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 395K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 16.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 207K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 175K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing a decrease of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 17.51% over the last quarter.

Esquire Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant payment processing solutions to small business owners.

