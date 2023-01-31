Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Esquire Financial Holdings said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $44.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.96%, the lowest has been 0.88%, and the highest has been 1.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=33).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.26% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esquire Financial Holdings is $51.51. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.26% from its latest reported closing price of $44.69.

The projected annual revenue for Esquire Financial Holdings is $72MM, a decrease of 10.54%. The projected annual EPS is $4.14, an increase of 10.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esquire Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 12.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ESQ is 0.1432%, an increase of 16.1019%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 5,042K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 839,081 shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934,915 shares, representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 18.04% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 784,371 shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 632,004 shares, representing an increase of 19.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 53.82% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 376,557 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235,749 shares, representing an increase of 37.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 94.35% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 244,888 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 282,955 shares, representing a decrease of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 7.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 206,705 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Esquire Financial Holdings Background Information

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant payment processing solutions to small business owners.

