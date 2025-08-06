ESPR's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Trump Estimates, Stock Rises

Esperion Therapeutics ESPR incurred a loss of 2 cents per share in the second quarter of 2025, which was much narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 5 cents (excluding loss on extinguishment of debt) per share in the year-ago quarter.

Esperion generated total revenues of $82.4 million in the second quarter, reflecting a 12% year-over-year increase. Total revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66 million.

Excluding the one-time milestone received from Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE) for the quarter ended June 2024, total revenues increased 69% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Esperion were up 8.7% on Aug. 5, probably due to the better-than-expected results.

ESPR's Q2 Results in Detail

Esperion has two FDA-approved drugs in its commercial portfolio, Nexletol and Nexlizet, which are approved for treating elevated LDL-C (bad cholesterol) and cardiovascular risk reduction. These two oral drugs are marketed as Nilemdo and Nustendi in ex-U.S. markets (excluding Japan, where the company has a collaboration with Otsuka Pharmaceuticals) in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo. The company records royalties on sales of its drugs in ex-U.S. markets.

Nexlizet is a combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe.

Product revenues, solely from the United States, totaled $40.3 million in the second quarter, up 42% year over year. Product revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.1 million.

Esperion recorded collaboration revenues, including combined royalty and partner revenues, of $42.1 million during the second quarter, down almost 7% year over year. This downside was due to the milestone payment recorded in the year-ago quarter, which was partially offset by increases in royalty sales within partner territories.

Excluding the settlement agreement milestones, collaboration revenues surged around 105% year over year during the second quarter.

Collaboration revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.2 million and our model estimate of $35.6 million.

Research and development expenses declined 37% from the year-ago period’s levels to $7.2 million, reflecting reduced costs in ongoing clinical studies.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 11% year over year to $39.5 million owing to lower media and marketing costs.

Importantly, the second quarter marked the first time in the company's history that it generated operating income from its ongoing business operations.

As of June 30, 2025, Esperion had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities of $86.1 million compared with $114.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

2025 Guidance

Esperion continues to expect operating expenses in the range of $215-$235 million, including $15 million in non-cash expenses related to stock compensation during 2025.

The company expects to achieve sustainable profitability from the first quarter of 2026.

ESPR's Key Recent Developments

Recently, Esperion reached settlement agreements with three abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filers related to patents for Nexletol. Per the settlement terms, the ANDA filers will not be able to market a generic version of Nexletol until 2040.

The agreements are likely to help Esperion protect Nexletol sales from generic erosion in the United States.

ESPR's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Esperion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

