ESPR's Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Down

Esperion Therapeutics ESPR incurred a loss of 21 cents per share in the first quarter of 2025, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. In the year-ago quarter, Esperion had reported earnings of 34 cents per share.

Esperion generated total revenues of $65 million in the first quarter, reflecting a 53% year-over-year decline. The decrease was due to a one-time settlement-related milestone payment received from Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE) in the first quarter of 2024. However, total revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58 million. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Excluding the one-time milestone received in the first quarter of 2024, total revenues increased 63% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Esperion were down 7.1% on May 6 following the announcement of the earnings result. The stock has plunged 55.7% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 0.4%.



ESPR's Q1 Results in Detail

Esperion has two FDA-approved drugs in its commercial portfolio, Nexletol and Nexlizet, which are approved for treating elevated LDL-C (bad cholesterol) and cardiovascular risk reduction. These two oral drugs are marketed as Nilemdo and Nustendi in ex-U.S. markets (excluding Japan, where the company has a collaboration with Otsuka Pharmaceuticals) in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo. The company records royalties on sales of its drugs in ex-U.S. markets.

Nexlizet is a combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe.

Product revenues, solely from the United States, totaled $34.9 million in the first quarter, up 41% year over year, driven by the expanded label and commercial initiatives, which started in 2024.

Product revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.8 million.

During the quarter, product revenue growth in the United States was affected by seasonal headwinds due to changes in Medicare Part D and patient deductible requirements, which impacted prescription fills.

Esperion recorded collaboration revenues, including combined royalty and partner revenues of $30.1 million during the first quarter, down almost 73% year over year. This downside was due to the milestone payment recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Collaboration revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.9 million but missed our model estimate of $37.3 million.

Research and development expenses declined 6% from the year-ago period’s levels to $12.6 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 2% year over year to $43 million owing to higher marketing and consulting costs.

As of March 31, 2025, Esperion had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities of $114.6 million compared with $144.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

2025 Guidance

Esperion expects operating expenses in the range of $215-$235 million, including $15 million in non-cash expenses related to stock compensation during 2025.

ESPR's Key Recent Developments

Esperion is developing two triple combination products with Nexletol/Nexlizet in combination with either atorvastatin or rosuvastatin. A potential launch of the same is expected in 2027.

Management believes the triple combination products may offer LDL-C lowering of more than 60%.

Along with the earnings release, Esperion announced that it is planning to develop ESP-1336 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The candidate is currently in pre-clinical development. According to management, tapping into the PSC market presents a significant commercial opportunity for the company, estimated to be more than $1 billion annually.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

ESPR's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Esperion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA and Immunocore Holdings PLC IMCR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $6.30 to $6.36 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $6.85 to $7.14. Year to date, shares of ANIP have rallied 27.2%.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.32%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from $4.75 to $4.62 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.68 to $4.62. Year to date, shares of NTLA have plunged 37.8%.

NTLA’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 5.37%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s loss per share have narrowed from $1.57 to $1.50 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $1.80 to $1.68. Year to date, shares of IMCR have lost 4.8%.

IMCR’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 31.91%.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

