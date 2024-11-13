News & Insights

Esprinet Spa Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 13, 2024 — 12:54 pm EST

Esprinet Spa (IT:PRT) has released an update.

Esprinet Spa reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting a significant growth in high-value solutions and services segments, and a resilient retail channel. The company confirmed its full-year EBITDA guidance, reflecting confidence in maintaining its positive momentum despite economic uncertainties. Esprinet aims to continue investing in innovation and key markets to sustain their business model.

