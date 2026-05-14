ESPR Stock Surges 44% in a Month: Here's What You Need to Know

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics ESPR have surged nearly 44% over the past month. The upside was largely driven by the announcement of a definitive agreement with Archimed, a leading investment firm focused on healthcare industries, on May 1. Under the deal, ESPR will be acquired by Archimed for up to approximately $1.1 billion in total equity value on a fully diluted basis, including potential sales-based milestone payments.

Key Highlights of the Transaction

Per the agreement, Esperion shareholders will receive $3.16 per share in cash at closing and are entitled to receive additional contingent milestone payments of up to $100 million in aggregate tied to future U.S. commercial performance of Esperion’s key products.

The first milestone payment of up to $40 million is associated with U.S. net sales of bempedoic acid-based therapies in 2027, including Esperion’s lead drugs, Nexletol and Nexlizet. The second milestone payment of $60 million is contingent upon annual U.S. net sales of bumetanide-based products, including Enbumyst, reaching specified sales thresholds by the end of 2030.

To remind investors, Enbumyst (bumetanide nasal spray) was added to Esperion’s commercial portfolio through the March acquisition of Nevada-based, privately held commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, Corstasis Therapeutics, which strengthened and expanded the company’s cardiovascular franchise.

Enbumyst is the first and only nasal spray diuretic approved by the FDA in September 2025 for the treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure and hepatic and renal disease in adults.

Year to date, shares of ESPR have declined 15.7% compared with the industry’s 5.4% decline.



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The upfront offer represents a 58% premium to ESPR’s closing price on April 30, 2026. The premium boosted investors' sentiment.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the deal, Esperion will become a privately held company and will no longer trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

ESPR's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Esperion currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Amarin Corporation AMRN, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $7.01 to $6.36. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have narrowed from $5.50 to $4.64. AMRN shares have risen 7.6% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.03 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.46. INDV shares have risen 6.9% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $1.94 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.80 from $2.91. LQDA shares have gained 67% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.