$ESPR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ESPR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,033,745 of trading volume.

$ESPR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ESPR:

$ESPR insiders have traded $ESPR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELDON L. KOENIG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,997 shares for an estimated $56,826 .

. ERIC WARREN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,508 shares for an estimated $11,454 .

. BENJAMIN HALLADAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,265 shares for an estimated $7,906.

$ESPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $ESPR stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.