Esports-TikTok to become principal partner of esports team Tundra

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chinese short-form video platform TikTok has continued its expansion into the esports industry by signing up as the new principal partner of London-based esports organisation Tundra.

TikTok, which is best known for dancing videos that go viral among teenagers, made its bow in the world of competitive, organised video gaming this year with the TikTok Cup, an online collegiate esports tournament with a $60,000 prize pool.

As part of the new partnership, which comes in line with the release of the popular video game FIFA 21, TikTok will be displayed on the front of Tundra's new jersey.

"FIFA has over 3.3 billion views on TikTok to date. The appetite for esports, and particularly FIFA content is already proven, so the partnership is a natural fit," said Michael Munro, co-founder of Tundra.

Launched in 2019, Tundra's roster includes 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Champion Musaed "Msdossary" Al-Dossary, who has more than 945,000 followers on social media.

"Esports has found a natural home on TikTok, with gaming content already proving to be hugely popular in our community," said TikTok Europe's Head of Brand and Partnerships Marketing Jana Ulaite. "We can't wait to see what team Tundra has in store for us for FIFA 21."

Tundra have also teamed up with Italian sportswear company Kappa, who will provide the esports organisation with their new apparel, including their jersey and tracksuit.

"E-sports is very much at the forefront of our strategy going forward and we believe the global appeal of Tundra is very much aligned with our own," Dave Bandell, UK Sales Manager of Kappa said.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.