Esports Mogul Limited Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

November 21, 2024 — 07:58 pm EST

Esports Mogul Limited (AU:LU7) has released an update.

Esports Mogul Limited has experienced a shift in its substantial holdings as Sufian Ahmad’s voting power decreased from 9.19% to 7.67% due to a share dilution. This change was attributed to a placement that affected 75,223,500 ordinary fully paid shares, indicating a significant movement in shareholding dynamics. Investors following stock market developments should note this adjustment as it reflects evolving investment strategies within the company.

