Esports-F1 driver Norris live shaves his head for charity

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris fulfilled a fundraising pledge by shaving his head live on his Twitch streaming channel on Thursday, even if he stopped short of becoming "Baldo Norris".

"It doesn't suit me, it just doesn't," the previously curly- haired 20-year-old complained after inspecting the self-inflicted buzz cut.

An appreciative audience of more than 36,000 watched him wield the electric clippers.

Norris, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and is a regular on esports platforms in the absence of any real racing, made the pledge in raising more than $12,000 in online racing for the fight against coronavirus.

The Briton, who is self isolating, had earlier referred to himself on Twitter as "Baldo Norris" in the build-up to the shearing.

"To be honest, if I had hair as bad as that I’d probably shave it off as well," joked compatriot and Williams rival George Russell, who will be racing Norris in a Formula One esports race on Sunday.

