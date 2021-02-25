Esports Entertainment Group Soars 25% on GameStop Speculation

What happened

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ: GMBL) were soaring over 25% Thursday morning after Citron Research said video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) should buy the company.

So what

The mania surrounding GameStop stock was renewed after the retailer announced its CFO was resigning. Although it didn't give a reason for the departure, it said there were no disagreements over the video game shop's financials.

Shares of GameStop more than doubled on the news yesterday and were up another 45% in morning trading today. Now with Citron calling for the retailer to buy Esports Entertainment, stock traders are rallying around its shares too.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Esports Entertainment is an online gambling platform that focuses on the growing esports market. It has been spending a lot of time signing up various professional sports teams across all major league sports to become official esports tournament partners.

Citron's argument is that buying Esports Entertainment would help GameStop transition away from its retail stores, which are becoming less important as more gaming goes online. Activist investor Ryan Cohen has advocated GameStop sell off most of its stores.

Citron was a noted short-seller, but recently had a change of heart during the GameStop rally after he lost 100% of his position in the video game retailer and decided offering positive stock news was a better business model.

10 stocks we like better than Esports Entertainment Group, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.