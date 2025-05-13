ESPN Sets Fall Launch For $29.99 Streaming Service, Bundled With Disney+ And Hulu

(RTTNews) - ESPN is set to debut its much-anticipated standalone streaming service this fall, priced at $29.99 per month, or $35.99 when bundled with Disney+ and Hulu. The service will be simply branded ESPN and will be housed within a newly redesigned ESPN app. "We kept coming back to our four letters ESPN. It's simple, straightforward, and unmistakable," said ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro during a press briefing in Disney's New York office on Tuesday. As part of the launch, the company will rebrand its current ESPN+ platform as ESPN Select, which will continue at $11.99 per month. ESPN will also offer an annual subscription for $299.99, and a premium bundle including ad-free Disney+ and Hulu for $44.99 per month. Pay-TV subscribers with ESPN access will receive streaming access at no additional cost, a move aimed at preserving the traditional cable ecosystem. "We're committed to supporting the existing pay-TV model and maintaining a seamless experience across platforms," Pitaro said. The service will feature ESPN's full lineup of live sports, studio shows, and original programming. Notably, The Rich Eisen Show will return to ESPN and be available on both Disney+ and the new platform. Additional programming and content partnerships are expected to be announced closer to launch. ESPN is also exploring future integrations, including AI-powered storytelling and potential regional sports network offerings as premium add-ons, signaling a broader ambition to expand its digital reach while maintaining its core broadcast identity.

