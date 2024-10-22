ESPN says WNBA Finals game 5 most viewed WNBA Finals game in 25 years

Disney’s (DIS) ESPN said that Sunday night’s Game Five matchup of the WNBA Finals between the Minnesota Lynx and eventual champion New York Liberty was the most-viewed WNBA Finals game in 25 years across all networks, according to Nielsen. The audience for the game peaked at 3.3M viewers in Game Five, and the 2024 WNBA Finals across five games were up 115% compared to the 2023 WNBA Finals.

