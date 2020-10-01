Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 02, 2020

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ESP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ESP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19, the dividend yield is 5.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESP was $19, representing a -20.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $24 and a 18.96% increase over the 52 week low of $15.97.

ESP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ESP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49.

