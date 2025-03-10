Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable March 28, 2025.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, set to be paid on March 28, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of March 21, 2025. The company, which specializes in the development and production of military and industrial power supplies and transformers, aims to provide updates and information through its website. The press release includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements that reflect the company’s beliefs regarding future events, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that may affect actual outcomes. For further inquiries, contact information for Ms. Kaitlyn O’Neil is provided.

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The scheduled dividend payment date of March 28, 2025, indicates stable cash flow and financial health of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

The timing of the dividend payment coinciding with shareholder record date underscores the company’s intention to reward its investors consistently.

Declaring a dividend may indicate that the company is not reinvesting profits into growth initiatives, potentially signaling limited future expansion or innovation.

The inclusion of a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements suggests that the company may be facing uncertainties or risks that could negatively impact its future performance.

When is the Espey dividend payment date?

The Espey dividend will be payable on March 28, 2025.

What is the amount of the declared dividend?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

Who is eligible for the dividend payment?

Shareholders of record on March 21, 2025, are eligible for the dividend payment.

What does Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. specialize in?

Espey specializes in the development, design, and production of military and industrial power supplies/transformers.

How can I obtain more information about Espey?

For more information, contact Ms. Kaitlyn O’Neil at invest@espey.com or visit www.espey.com.

$ESP Insider Trading Activity

$ESP insiders have traded $ESP stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PEGGY A MURPHY (Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 14,850 shares for an estimated $435,370.

$ESP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $ESP stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: ESP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 28, 2025 to all shareholders of record on March 21, 2025.





Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at



www.espey.com.













For further information, contact





Ms. Kaitlyn O’Neil at invest@espey.com.







Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.



