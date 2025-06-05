Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable June 23, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2025, to shareholders on record by June 16, 2025. The company specializes in the development, design, and production of military and industrial power supplies and transformers. For more information, stakeholders are encouraged to visit the company's website or contact the provided email. Additionally, the press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the company's expectations, emphasizing that actual results may vary due to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The upcoming dividend payment could attract more investors, potentially enhancing the company's stock liquidity.

Establishing a consistent dividend payout can indicate financial stability and confidence in future earnings.

Potential Negatives

The decision to declare a dividend may suggest limited opportunities for reinvestment into growth initiatives, which could raise concerns about the company's future expansion and innovation potential.

The mention of "certain risks and uncertainties" tied to forward-looking statements may indicate potential volatility or challenges ahead, which could affect investor confidence.

Paying a regular dividend might put pressure on cash reserves, limiting the company’s ability to respond to unforeseen circumstances or to invest in critical projects.

FAQ

What is the amount of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp's quarterly dividend?

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 23, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2025.

What services does Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp provide?

Espey specializes in the development, design, and production of military and industrial power supplies and transformers.

Who should I contact for more information about Espey?

For further information, contact Ms. Kaitlyn O’Neil at invest@espey.com.

Where can I find Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp online?

You can visit Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp's website at www.espey.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ESP Insider Trading Activity

$ESP insiders have traded $ESP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A ONEIL (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $438,141 .

. PAUL J CORR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $58,211 .

. MICHAEL W WOOL sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $56,784

$ESP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $ESP stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: ESP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 23, 2025 to all shareholders of record on June 16, 2025.





Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the Internet at www.espey.com.





www.espey.com





.











For further information, contact





Ms. Kaitlyn O’Neil at



invest@espey.com



.







Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.



