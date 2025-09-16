Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp Announces Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp (ESP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.93 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $1.89 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 17.3% to $9.60 million from $11.61 million last year.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.93 Mln. vs. $1.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $9.60 Mln vs. $11.61 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.