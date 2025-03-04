Esperion Therapeutics Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$21.32 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$21.32 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$56.34 million, or -$0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 114.3% to $69.11 million from $32.25 million last year.

Esperion Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

