Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ESPR) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ESPR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. The US$287m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$144m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$325m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Esperion Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 11 industry analysts covering Esperion Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$225m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Esperion Therapeutics' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Esperion Therapeutics currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

