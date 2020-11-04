Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

There's been a major selloff in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with the stock down 21% to US$24.20. The results weren't stellar - revenue fell 5.1% short of analyst estimates at US$3.8m, although statutory losses were a relative bright spot. The per-share loss was US$3.07, 14% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:ESPR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Esperion Therapeutics' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$100.6m in 2021, which would reflect a concerning 54% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$11.71 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$108.6m and losses of US$10.87 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on Esperion Therapeutics after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

The consensus price target fell 5.4% to US$74.25, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Esperion Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$191 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$32.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 54% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 49% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 21% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Esperion Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Esperion Therapeutics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Esperion Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Esperion Therapeutics (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

