Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ESPR) future prospects. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. The US$759m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$144m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Esperion Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 12 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Esperion Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$66m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 49%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Esperion Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Esperion Therapeutics is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

