Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Price Target Increased by 8.24% to 11.35

The average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been revised to 11.35 / share. This is an increase of 8.24% from the prior estimate of 10.48 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,151.52% from the latest reported closing price of 0.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esperion Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 84 owner(s) or 29.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESPR is 0.04%, an increase of 10.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.24% to 75,259K shares. The put/call ratio of ESPR is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 13,140K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,354K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 9,193K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares, representing an increase of 59.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 119.49% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,975K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares, representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESPR by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Meditor Group holds 4,403K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,208K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Through scientific and clinical excellence, and a deep understanding of cholesterol biology, the experienced Lipid Management Team at Esperion is committed to developing new LDL-C lowering medicines that will make a substantial impact on reducing global cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death around the world.

