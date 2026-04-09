Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Down 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR). Shares have lost about 10% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Esperion Therapeutics due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Esperion’s Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

Esperion reported EPS of 22 cents for the fourth quarter of 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 10 cents per share (excluding loss on extinguishment of debt) in the year-ago quarter.



Esperion generated total revenues of $168.4 million in the fourth quarter, representing a 144% year-over-year increase. Total revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161 million.

ESPR's Q4 Results in Detail

Product revenues, solely from the United States, totaled $43.7 million in the fourth quarter, up 38% year over year. Product revenues missed our model estimate of $79 million.



Esperion recorded collaboration revenues, including combined royalty and partner revenues, of $124.7 million in the fourth quarter, up 232% year over year. This was driven by a one-time $90 million payment from Otsuka following regulatory approval, a favorable National Health Insurance price listing and higher royalty sales in partner territories and product sales to collaboration partners under supply agreements.



Collaboration revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of $92 million and $88.3 million, respectively.



Research and development expenses increased 26% from the year-ago period to $13.9 million, reflecting higher costs in ongoing clinical studies.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 12% year over year to $41.4 million owing to higher legal costs associated with the abbreviated new drug application (“ANDA”) litigation.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, Esperion had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities of $167.9 million compared with $92.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

ESPR’s Full-Year 2025 Results

For 2025, Esperion reported total revenues of $403.1 million, which rose 21% year over year.



For full-year 2025, the company recorded a net loss of 11 cents per share.

ESPR’s 2026 Guidance

Esperion expects operating expenses to range from $225 million to $255 million, including $15 million in non-cash expenses related to stock compensation for 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -300% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Esperion Therapeutics has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Esperion Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Esperion Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Over the past month, Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), a stock from the same industry, has gained 24.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Corcept reported revenues of $202.13 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +11.1%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares with $0.26 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Corcept is expected to post a loss of $0.30 per share, indicating a change of -276.5% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Corcept has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.