ESPERION THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $ESPR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ESPERION THERAPEUTICS ($ESPR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, beating estimates of -$0.15 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $69,110,000, beating estimates of $62,816,587 by $6,293,413.

ESPERION THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

ESPERION THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $ESPR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELDON L. KOENIG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,997 shares for an estimated $56,826 .

. ERIC WARREN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,508 shares for an estimated $11,454 .

. BENJAMIN HALLADAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,265 shares for an estimated $7,906.

ESPERION THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of ESPERION THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

