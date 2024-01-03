Esperion Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Europe Ink $125 Mln Amendment To Their Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH or DSE, the European arm of Japanese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (DSKYF.PK), announced Wednesday a $125 million amendment to their collaboration, which includes an amicable resolution to their commercial dispute and certain other adjustments to enhance the long-term value of their products.

DSE has agreed to pay Esperion $100 million in mid-January ahead of an anticipated Type II(a) variation approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for NILEMDO (bempedoic acid) Tablet and NUSTENDI (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet.

DSE will make an additional $25 million payment to Esperion in the calendar quarter immediately following EMA's decision on the pending application.

The legal action pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York will be dismissed.

Since 2019, Esperion and DSE have worked together to bring bempedoic acid to the eligible patient population and unlock its potential for cardiovascular risk reduction. The partnership continues to grow, with DSE recently gaining approvals for bempedoic acid in the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Spain.

